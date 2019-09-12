City Council Approves Historic Designation for Star Mill Redevelopment Project

Spartanburg City Council gave unanimous approval to a pair of resolutions certifying the old Star Mill building at 170 Arch Street as an abandoned historic site, allowing the developers to pursue state tax credits for redeveloping the long-vacant Northside structure.

Developers James Bakker and Tom Finnegan of BF Montgomery plan to redevelop the former mill, converting it to office space. Star Mill is the second project in Spartanburg for Bakker and Finnegan. The pair were previously responsible for the renovation of the Montgomery Building, which opened late last year.

Council also heard the third in a series of presentations designed to help prepare for the upcoming comprehensive planning process, an overview of housing from Hannah Jarrett, Director of Financial Stability and Strategy with United Way of the Piedmont. The presentation included an overview of affordable, workforce, market rate, and various types of housing densities and design, and where within our footprint it is most advantageous to the community for them to be directed.

For more from the council’s recent meeting see the full video and roundup of live tweets below.





Spartanburg City Council meeting, September 9, 2019



Prepared by the City of Spartanburg.