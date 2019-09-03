City Council Gets Overview of Land Use Policy Ideas

Spartanburg City Council heard an overview of land use policy ideas from Upstate Forever’s Sherry Barrett at a recent meeting in preparation for the city’s upcoming Comprehensive Plan process.

Barrett cited current sprawling suburban development in the Upstate as a threat to are area’s quality of life, resulting in increased traffic congestion, loss of farmland and green spaces, and increased spending on unnecessary infrastructure.

Barrett said that infill development and redevelopment of already urbanized and developed areas was key to curbing that trend, and that zoning and housing policy that allowed for more multi-family and other creative housing choice options would allow more people to live near the Upstate’s urban centers while also keeping cities more affordable.

Council also heard an update on the OneSpartanburg initiative from the Spartanburg Area Chamber of Commerce. Now at the halfway point of its five-year run, the countywide initiative focuses on economy, image, place, and talent retention and attraction. So far, 71 percent of OneSpartanburg’s strategic recommendations have been completed or are in process.

For more from the recent council meeting, see the full video and roundup of live tweets below.





Spartanburg City Council meeting, August 26, 2019

Prepared by the City of Spartanburg.