Hub City Empty Bowls 2019

Hub City Empty Bowls’ Soup Day 2019, the culminating event for this year’s bowl-making sessions, takes place Saturday, October 5, from 11:00 am to 3:00 pm at the Spartanburg Marriott!

During this special day, patrons will donate $20 per bowl (theirs to keep) and enjoy unlimited gourmet soups, bread, and tea; live music; and the fellowship of likeminded citizens who want to end hunger in Spartanburg. Regional musicians are also at Soup Day, performing free throughout the day.

All proceeds will go toward TOTAL Ministries, a local charity that helps citizens in financial straits. In recent years, more than $33,000 were raised each year.

Hub City Empty Bowls is one of Spartanburg County’s most respected and successful grassroots fundraisers. Its purpose is to use the making of pottery bowls as a means to raise money that will help feed local citizens who don’t have enough to eat.

Each year, Hub City Empty Bowls raises tens of thousands of dollars that are given to a local charity that is aligned with this purpose. Hub City Empty Bowls is the charitable project of Carolina Clay Artists, a group of local potters, people and artists who make clay creations, such as a bowls, vases, and sculptures.

Please visit HubCityEmptyBowls.com for additional information.