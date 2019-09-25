Largest Solar Farm in South Carolina is Now Operational

Cubico Sustainable Investments, a global investor in renewable energy backed by two of Canada’s largest pension funds, and Cypress Creek Renewables, a leading national solar and storage company, are proud to announce the successful energization of Palmetto Plains, South Carolina’s largest solar project in operation.

The Palmetto Plains solar project is in Orangeburg County, where Cubico and Cypress Creek also recently announced financial close and start of construction for Huntley Solar, a 100 MWdc solar project. Together, the Huntley and Palmetto Plains projects will provide $11 million in local tax revenue for Orangeburg County over the expected 40-year operational life of the projects.

Cypress Creek is the developer and engineering, procurement and construction provider for Palmetto Plains, as well as Huntley, and will perform the long-term Operations & Maintenance services for both projects.

With the energization of Palmetto Plains, a 106 MWdc solar project, South Carolina now benefits from more than 880 MWdc of solar in operation, enough power for approximately 94,000 homes. Cypress Creek has developed and successfully added 375MWdc across 22 projects to the grid in South Carolina.

Governor Henry McMaster said, “We are excited to have companies like Cypress Creek and Cubico invest in our state and remain proud of all the steps we have taken to welcome the solar industry to South Carolina. With the recent passing of the Energy Freedom Act, we expect to continue to see the rate payers benefit from low cost, environmentally friendly power.”

