Polydeck Screen Corporation Expanding Operations in Spartanburg County; $8.7 Million Investment and 45 New Jobs Expected

Polydeck Screen Corporation, a leading provider of polyurethane and rubber screen media and specialty screening solutions, is expanding its operations in Spartanburg County.

The more than $8.7 million investment will create 45 new jobs.

Polydeck Screen Corporation is a family-owned business aimed at providing optimal screening solutions for the aggregate, coal and mining industries around the world. Specifically, Polydeck Screen Corporation produces polyurethane and rubber screen media, trommel screens and screening accessories.

The company also offers process consulting and screen evaluation services to customers in all three industries. In 1978, Polydeck Screen Corporation opened its first U.S. operation in Spartanburg, S.C., and this project marks the company’s eighth expansion.

“For more than 40 years, South Carolina has provided us a positive business environment, and we are pleased to have this opportunity to grow our business base here in Spartanburg. We feel that growth is a direct result of our company vision, which is to serve our customers and stakeholders with excellence to achieve profitable growth which enables us to care for people in a way that honors God,” said Polydeck Screen Corporation President Peter Freissle and Executive Vice President Ronald D. Kuehl II. “Part of Polydeck’s mission is to improve the lives of our employees, their families and the communities where we work. This expansion not only helps fulfill our mission by impacting and supporting more Upstate residents, but will also provide more capacity for our loyal customers and an opportunity to manufacture new innovative screening products. On behalf of the Polydeck team, we are grateful to be part of such a business-friendly community and state. We look forward to expanding the South Carolina facility, and we are honored to be a part of Spartanburg’s continued success.”

Located at 1790 Dewberry Road in Spartanburg County, this expansion will allow Polydeck Screen Corporation to accommodate significant sales growth. Individuals interested in joining the Polydeck Screen Corporation team can visit polydeck.com/about/careers.