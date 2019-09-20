Proud Mary Theatre Presents Becoming: A Musical Revue

The award-winning Proud Mary Theatre Company, South Carolina’s only LGBTQ+ theatre company, presents the troupe’s first-ever Broadway musical revue Sept. 26-28.

Becoming features over twenty selections from some of Broadway’s newest shows, all centered around the theme of being different. Performances take place Thursday through Saturday, Sept. 26-28, at 8:00 pm at the West Main Artists Co-Operative, 578 West Main St. in Spartanburg.

From “When I Grow Up” from “Matilda: The Musical” to “Out There” from “The Hunchback of Notre Dame,” and LGBTQ+ shows like “Kinky Boots,” “The Prom” and “Fun Home,” Becoming examines otherness through the eyes of eight amazing professional performers.

The cast includes Derrik Williams, Erin O’Neil, Savanna Fain, Amber Jones, Karen Schlomer, Laura Bunn, Samantha Ellis, and Nicholas Hawkins. Becoming is directed by longtime Proud Mary performer Brook Nelson.

The evening will also be full of surprises with a couple of special guests opening the show including Proud Mary founder Sandy Staggs in his epic bad drag routine and Betty Pearl & Friends, Spartanburg’s YouTube sensation, in their second live comedy appearance at the Co-Op. Betty Pearl and Friends, described as a group of church ladies with dispositions somewhere between Thelma Harper (The Carol Burnett Show) and Madea, will only perform at the Friday, Sept. 27, show.

Tickets are $12 for students, $15 for general admission, and $25 for table seating (which includes a glass of premium wine).

Visit proudmarytheatre.com/tickets for additional information and to purchase tickets online.