South Carolina’s First-ever Energy Hour on Oct. 2

A growing network of advocates, companies, government agencies, utilities, and others will showcase the benefits of energy efficiency during the 4th annual nationwide Energy Efficiency Day campaign on Wendesday, Oct. 2.

As part of Energy Efficiency Day, the Energy Office is encouraging public and private entities to take part in the first-ever South Carolina Energy Hour! On Wednesday, Oct. 2, from 10:02 am to 11:02 am, the Energy Office would like for participating organizations to celebrate South Carolina Energy Hour by actively reducing energy consumption or learning more about how to reduce energy use in the state.

This celebration can range from turning off lights in your building to having a professional come into your organization to talk about energy-saving benefits. Other ideas for #SCEnergyHour are:

To help promote SC Energy Hour, you’re encouraged to take a photo of your organization’s event and share via social media with the hashtag #SCEnergyHour. Also, make sure to tag @SCEnergyOffice as well!

And throughout October, South Carolinians are encouraged to review how they use energy at home and at work. The checklists below can be used during Energy Action Month and throughout the year to take action and help save energy.

More information can be found on the Energy Office website at ENERGY.SC.GOV/EnergyActionMonth.