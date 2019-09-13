Spartanburg Little Theatre Presents Mamma Mia! Sept. 13-29

Get ready to sing and dance as the romantic musical comedy Mamma Mia! makes its way to Spartanburg’s Chapman Cultural Center. Performances take place Friday, September 13, through Sunday, September 29.

Set on a colorful Greek island, Mamma Mia!’s plot serves as the background for a wealth of ABBA songs. An independent hotelier is preparing for her daughter’s wedding with the help of two old friends. Meanwhile Sophie, the spirited bride, has a plan. She secretly invites three men from her mother’s past in hope of meeting her real father and having him escort her down the aisle on her big day.

This season marks Spartanburg Little Theatre’s 74th year of bringing live, local theatrical entertainment to Spartanburg and the Upstate. Its 2019-20 production season includes Mamma Mia!, Agatha Christie’s And Then There Were None, Hank Williams: Lost Highway, Terms of Endearment, and Sister Act.

Performance dates and times:

Fri., September 13 – 8 pm

Sat., September 14 – 8 pm

Sun., September 15 – 3 pm

Fri., September 20 – 8 pm

Sat., September 21 – 3 pm

Sat., September 21 – 8 pm

Sun., September 22 – 3 pm

Fri., September 27 – 8 pm

Sat., September 28 – 3 pm

Sat., September 28 – 8 pm

Sun., September 29 – 3 pm

Tickets are $30 for adults, $27 for seniors, and $20 for students and youth. For advance tickets, contact the Chapman Cultural Center at 864-542-2787 or online at www.chapmanculturalcenter.com.

Content advisory: Mamma Mia contains a small amount of coarse language.