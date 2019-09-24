Spartanburg Named One of the Best Cities to Visit With Your Dog in 2019

Reviews.com has announced the results of a new report detailing the top cities that are home to the most dog-friendly destinations.

Spartanburg came in at #51 in the U.S. It was featured within the top 10% for its combined ranking on the best amenities and outdoor activities for traveling with your dog.

Researchers from Reviews.com assessed data provided by TripAdvisor and Touropia to create its list of the best cities to visit with your dog. “Our team spent weeks identifying which US cities actually qualify as a tourist destination. After compiling a list of over 567 different cities, our analysis revealed a striking data set, filled with hidden gems across the U.S.” says Tyler Epps, researcher for Reviews.com.

Cities were analyzed on a strict criterion that includes: number of dog parks; availability of dog trails; amount of dog-friendly restaurants; options for dog-friendly lodging; nearby dog-friendly beaches; availability of dog daycare; and nearby veterinarians or emergency clinics.

Epps continued, “Using seven different factors, we wanted the data to extend beyond the availability of vets and lodging to ensure these destinations were as dog-friendly as possible. The aim was to allow for amenities and activities to influence our top picks as much as the necessities. After all, if you’re traveling all this way with your pet, the idea is to make memories with them.”

Reviews.com’s experience providing authoritative reviews on both products and services puts the site in a unique position to provide a comprehensive guide for consumers ensuring they find a destination that facilitates fun for fido and the family.

The full report and methodology can be found online at reviews.com/best-dog-travel/.