Sundays Unplugged at Chapman Cultural Center

Chapman Cultural Center is open every Sunday afternoon, from 1:00 pm until 5:00 pm, to provide casual and cultural experiences for those who want to “unplug.”

Spartanburg Art Museum, Spartanburg Regional History Museum, Artists’ Guild of Spartanburg, and the Student Galleries are all open with free admission. The John F. Green Spartanburg Science Center is open with a small admission fee. In addition, one or more local musicians will perform a free mini-concert at no charge between 2:00 pm and 4:00 pm.

The featured performer on Sunday, September 8, is MacKenzie Morrow. Mackenzie is an artist from Chesnee, SC. The music video for her original song, “Experimental,” was an official selection of Drunken Film Fest 2017, held in the UK. She spent the summer of 2017 writing, recording, and performing in Nashville, TN, as well as interning at an artist management company.

For more info, please call (864) 542-ARTS or visit the Chapman Cultural Center website.

Prepared by Chapman Cultural Center. Sunday programming is sponsored by First Citizens Bank.