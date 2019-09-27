The 2019 Asheville Quilt Show is This Weekend

The 37th Annual Asheville Quilt Show takes place Friday, Sept. 27, through Sunday, Sept. 29, at the WNC Agricultural Center in the Davis Event Center pavilion.

Hours for the show are 9:00 am to 5:00 pm on Friday and Saturday, and 10:00 am to 4:30 pm on Sunday. Admission to the event is $7 and parking is free.

There will be more than 350 quilts on display ranging through nineteen categories, from miniature quilts to large pierced quilts to AQG-themed “Star Struck” quilts and everything in between. You’ll surely be inspired as you explore the beautiful quilts on display at the show. The organizers make it a point to feature local quilters’ work without leaving out quilts from outside our beautiful town.

To crown it all, the best quilts will be picked out and prize money awarded to the quilters!

In addition to quilt displays, the product raffle returns this year after a two-year hiatus; it’s an event that always creates a lot of excitement! There will also be some free, sit-down fun in the form of MODA Bingo on Sunday, Sept. 29 at 1;00 pm in the Demo Room; all prizes will be MODA products.

Visit ashevillequiltguild.org/quilt-show/ for additional information including directions to the event.

The Asheville Quilt Guild consists of over three hundred members. Many are mountain grown, but the mountains attract people from all over as well. The Guild started in 1988 when the organizers of Asheville’s terrific street fair, Bele Chere, asked a group of local quilters to organize a quilt show for the fair. This “seed group” thought it was high time a local Guild got going, and the Asheville Quilt Guild was born.