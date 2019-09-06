The 2019 N.C. Mountain State Fair

Explore a Western North Carolina tradition and enjoy rides, live musical entertainment, agricultural exhibits and contests, craft displays, and great food at this year’s N.C. Mountain State Fair, taking place Friday, Sept. 6, through Sunday, Sept. 15, at the WNC Ag Center.

“For me, the N.C. Mountain State Fair signals the start of fall,” said Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler. “We’re excited about this year’s fair and look forward to celebrating the best of Western North Carolina.”

Fair Hours

Fridays: Gates open at 9:00 am; Rides open at 10:00 am, close at 1:00 am. Friday Night Frenzies are 9:00 pm till 1:00 am.

Saturdays: Gates open at 9:00 am; Rides open at 10:00 am, close at midnight.

Sunday, Sept. 8: Gates open at 9:00 am; Rides open at 10:00 am, close at 11:00 pm.

Monday –Thurs: Gates open at 3:00 pm; Rides open at 4:00 pm, close at 11:00 pm.

Sunday, Sept. 15: Gates open at 9:00 am; Closing night; Rides, buildings, and all exhibits close at 9:00 pm.

Ticket Prices

Admission tickets purchased in advance at etix.com are $8 for adults, $4 for seniors, $4 for children ages 6-12, and free for children 5 and under. Admission tickets purchased at the gate are $10 for adults, $6 for seniors, $6 for children ages 6-12, and free for children 5 and under.

Ride tickets, which include a sheet of 21 tickets (with most rides taking 3-4 tickets), are $12 in advance and $20 at the gate.

Special Promotions

Friday, Sept. 6: FREE Gate Admission for students until 6pm for Grades K-12

Friday Night Frenzy: 9:00 pm till 1:00 am – One price admission includes unlimited rides $28.00

Monday, Sept. 9: Unlimited rides from 4:00 – 11:00 for $20, plus gate admission.

Tuesday, Sept. 10: WLOS Family Day – Kids 12 and under unlimited rides from 4:00 – 11:00 for $20, plus gate admission.

Wednesday, Sept. 11: Ingles Day – FREE Gate Admission with five cans of Laura Lynn brand foods from Ingles supermarket.

Thursday, Sept. 12: Unlimited rides from 4:00 – 11:00 for $20, plus gate admission.

Friday, Sept. 13: Senior Citizens Day, FREE Gate Admission for seniors 65 & older

Friday Night Frenzy: 9pm until 1am – One price admission includes unlimited rides $28.00

Saturday, Sept. 14: NC Education Lottery Day. FREE Scratch & Win promotional ticket for each adult ticket sold. Must be 18 to play.

Entertainment

This year’s entertainment is highlighted by the Carolina Farm Credit Mountain Music Festival which takes place on the Heritage Stage; the music begins each day at 6:00 pm (except on Sundays, when it begins at 4:00 pm). In addition to the musical entertainment, there will be countless other activities from agriculturally themed contests like the Tomato Growers Cooking Contest to crafts demonstrations to soap carving for children! A full brochure of each event is available for download at the WNC Ag Center website.

Competitions

On opening weekend, competitors of all ages will be showing beef cattle, dairy goats, alpacas, llamas, rabbits and meat-breed sheep. Poultry and other livestock also will be on display. Shows are open to the public throughout the day in the McGough Arena, Livestock Sales Arena and various barns on the fairgrounds.

Parking

Free parking is available on fairground property on Highway 280 at Gate 7. There is handicap parking provided for those with valid tags next to the ticket booths at Entrance A. For the McGough Arena there is handicap parking near Entrance E.

Satellite parking is located one mile south of Gate 6 (follow the signs) with free bus transportation to the fairgrounds (the shuttle runs every 10-15 minutes).

Additional Info

The 2019 N.C. Mountain State Fair runs Friday, Sept. 6, through Sunday, Sept. 15, at at the WNC Agricultural Center in Fletcher. More information is available at www.mountainfair.org.