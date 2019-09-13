The Chow Chow Asheville Food Festival is This Weekend

The inaugural Chow Chow Asheville is a culinary festival featuring a delicious weekend of events and experiences highlighting mountain traditions, heirloom ingredients, and urban energy.

The festival will celebrate the vibrancy of Asheville’s culinary scene as well as the many diverse hands that come together to create the colorful flavors of this corner of Southern Appalachia. From nationally recognized chefs such as Jose Andres, Katie Button, Ashley Christensen, and Vivian Howard to multi-generational farmers and millers, bakers, potters, weavers, and brewers, Chow Chow Asheville shines a light on the creative spirit of the region that continues to make the Blue Ridge Mountains a delicious place to taste, to see, to explore, and to experience through immersive culinary experiences.

Farm dinners, tours, brunches, chef demonstrations, tastings and grand tastings, community yoga, seminars, live music, artists in action, hands-on activities, and panel discussions will bring the festival to life amidst the beauty of the Blue Ridge Mountains. Chow Chow is also partnering with MANNA FoodBank to raise awareness for its children’s backpack program.

The heart of the festival will take place at Pack Square in downtown Asheville. Dozens of events will be featured throughout the weekend, so visit the official festival guide for a detailed schedule.

The Food Truck Rodeo will take place each day at Pack Square Park from 11:00 am to 4:00 pm and it is free to access. Satisfy your shopping desires at The Makers Market Open, which will also take place each day at Pack Square from 12:00 pm to 5:00 pm, offering food, artisans, and plenty of kitchen gadgets. Another highlight of the festival is Pickled in the Park at Pack Square, taking place each day; it will feature over fifty restaurant and beverage stations offering samples, live music, and various wares.

Tickets are available for purchase during the festival at the ticketing center at Pack Square and also at the official ticketing website. Please note that all events are restricted to individuals age 21 and older, and that children and pets are not allowed.

Visit exploreasheville.com/chow-chow-culinary-festival for additional information.

Chow Chow Asheville is presented by Kimpton Hotel Arras.