The Global Youth Climate Strike

Today, young people and adults will strike to demand transformative action be taken to address the climate crisis. Building on a historic surge of student protests and strikes for climate action, the September 20 strike comes ahead of the United Nations Summit on Climate Change.

More than 6,000 people in 150 countries have pledged to organize events on September 20 and during the Week of Action that will follow it. They are standing up against the fossil fuel industry and major corporations who are responsible for most of the world’s pollution, yet refuse to take responsibility for their actions.

This strike is a testament to the power of united people. That’s why it is vital for people of all ages to show up and march this Friday, September 20. Alone, we can only do so much. But through the combined actions of many millions of people, a cleaner, safer and more sustainable future feels not far from our grasp.

Find a strike near you to attend on September 20 at strikewithus.org. If you don’t see an event in your area, organize one! Whether you’re 7 or 77, you’re invited to join the movement.

The Spartanburg Climate Strike will take place on Friday, September 20, at 4:00 PM at Morgan Square.