AFL Acquires Optical Telecom, Expands DAS Networking Services

AFL, an international manufacturer of fiber optic cable, connectivity, and accessories headquartered in the Upstate, has acquired Optical & Telecommunication Solutions, a leading wireless solutions provider focused on in-building and outdoor Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS).

The acquisition supports AFL’s strategy to expand its footprint across the Southwest and Southeast and complement its existing enterprise services.

“Optical Telecom has built its reputation on family values, quality installations and technical expertise,” commented Sam Orendain, Founder of Optical Telecom. “With this new partnership, we are now part of a global team with a great culture and a track record of success and innovation. I couldn’t be more excited for the opportunity this partnership brings to our associates, our customers and to our industry.”

From design and site survey to installation and project management, Optical Telecom provides a wide range of DAS services. Since 2001, Optical Telecom has brought wireless services to millions while increasing productivity, reducing costs and providing unprecedented coverage.

“As 5G and Smart Building technologies gain momentum in the industry, AFL will be well-positioned to support these emerging markets given the synergies and strengths between AFL and Optical Telecom,” explained Seneca Mullins, vice president of AFL’s Enterprise Services.

Mullins continued, “AFL and Optical Telecom share the same Core Value—Customer’s First. With this commonality, our customers can expect the same technical expertise and exceptional customer service they have relied on for many years.”

In 2014, AFL’s Enterprise Services launched its Heterogeneous Network (HetNet) solutions business which includes in-building wireless, small cell and Wi-Fi solutions. The HetNet business coupled with Optical Telecom’s specialized indoor and outdoor DAS capabilities will allow AFL to provide a complete enterprise solution.

Optical Telecom is headquartered in Addison, Texas and has offices in Duluth, Georgia and Houston, Texas. AFL will maintain the Optical Telecom brand as part of AFL Enterprise Services. Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.