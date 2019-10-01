Ballet Spartanburg’s Upcoming Season Kicks Off With The Snow Queen

Ballet Spartanburg’s 2019-2020 season is exciting, new, and offers a ballet for every age and interest. In October, the season begins with The Snow Queen, a Frozen Adventure, based on the Hans Christian Anderson fairy tale which inspired Disney’s Frozen.

“We always feel that each season is extraordinary, full of new ballets, choreography, collaborations. This year is no exception. From a frozen land to the magic and silliness of Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream, this is truly a season for all to embrace,” says Ballet Spartanburg Executive Director Teresa Hough. “I do think it is important to note that Ballet Spartanburg is so much more than the professional ballet season we offer to our community and beyond. We offer outreach services from accommodating multi-sensory students to enjoy the beauty of The Nutcracker ballet to our Parkinson’s and Mindful Movement Class for dementia and Alzheimer’s. We partner with businesses to take our STEAM program to schools, instruct over 375 students and adults in our Center for Dance Education in all genres of dance. We now have our free African Community Dance Class and our Master Classes with Jarell Rochelle of So You Think You Can Dance to accommodate community members. To be honest, what I have just listed is only a brief snapshot of the services we provide. We are simply more than just the name Ballet Spartanburg.”

Memberships are available for 2019-2020. Members will save money on tickets as well as have the advantage to many great opportunities provided in the membership packets. As well as joining as a member, there are many giving opportunities to assist with scholarships for the underserved community at large. Ballet Spartanburg welcomes you to join our dance family.

For more information, visit balletspartanburg.org or call 583-0039.

October 19-20: The Snow Queen, A FROZEN Adventure

Carlos Agudelo’s world premiere of The Snow Queen, a FROZEN Adventure will delight the entire family. Based on Hans Christian Anderson’s classic fairytale, The Snow Queen follows a young girl who saves her friend from the magic spell of the evil Wizard. The ever so popular Disney’s animated movie, FROZEN is loosely based on Anderson’s fairytale. With original choreography, an evil Wizard, dancing snow maidens, goblins and gypsies, a FROZEN castle, all underscored by melodic classical music, this ballet will enchant audiences of all ages with its powerful story of loyalty, forever friendships and the purity of an innocent heart saving the day. Brrrrrr! Grab your coat and snow hat in October for this FROZEN ballet adventure.

December 13-15: The Nutcracker

Sweeten your holiday with The Nutcracker, Spartanburg’s most beloved Christmas tradition. With dazzling costumes and always introducing a new twist of choreography by Artistic Director, Carlos Agudelo, The Nutcracker fills the hearts of every age with Christmas spirit. From the moment the curtain rises, the audience follows Clara and her Nutcracker on her magical dream. Tchaikovsky’s brilliant, classical Christmas score beautifully transports the audience to a world of childlike magic and make-believe.

February 14-15: Embrace

Experience an evening of Frederic Chopin, the poetic musical genius of the romantic era and an exquisite ballet by the Professional Company under the direction and choreography of Ballet Master, Lona Gomez. Table seating, champagne, hors d’oeuvres, and candlelight illuminate the setting. Embrace the evening with Chopin’s brilliant scores played on a baby grand piano and played by a master pianist who will share the historical context of each piece. Chopin, champagne and ballet. The Studio Series is $25 per ticket and not part of the season.

March 20-21: The Write Moves

The DanSynergy Series continues to explore collaborations with community artists. This season, The Write Moves will bring the art of the written word to the stage. New and exciting, this collaboration with the Hub City Writer’s Project will feature three inspiring books published by Spartanburg’s own Hub City Press, a nationally recognized and award-winning, independent literary press. The Docs Who Rock, local physicians who rock out as musicians, will join Ballet Spartanburg to support Safe Homes Rape Crisis Coalition. This evening of community collaboration will showcase extraordinary writing and music in concert with exceptional dance.

April 17-18: A Midsummer Night’s Dream

Shakespeare’s most famous and lighthearted tale of young love is full of magical beings, mischief and mayhem. This hilarious tale of silly seduction and romance is one of Felix Mendelssohn’s most symphonic and enchanting works. Vibrant characters, star-crossed lovers, meaningless quarrels, forest chases, and magic spells woven by the infamous Puck, are all a part of the charming lure and fun of A Midsummer Night’s Dream.

For tickets, call 864.542.ARTS or go online to balletspartanburg.org for information about tickets and membership opportunities.