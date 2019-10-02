BMW of North America Reports September 2019 U.S. Sales

BMW brand sales in September were once again driven primarily by the BMW X3 (5,943 vehicles) and BMW X5 (4,339 vehicles) Sports Activity Vehicles, as well as the all-new seventh generation BMW 3 Series sedan (4,303 vehicles).

Total BMW brand sales totaled 27,467 vehicles in September 2019, an increase of 6.0 percent over the 25,908 vehicles sold in September 2018. Year-to-date, BMW brand sales in the U.S. are up 3.3 percent.

“With September’s results, we have now achieved positive sales growth in 24 of the past 25 months,” said Bernhard Kuhnt, president and CEO, BMW of North America. “We thank our customers for their continued confidence in our new products and look ahead to year-end, with a focus on maintaining the momentum that our dealer network has built with us over this time.”

Table 1: New Vehicle Sales BMW of North America, LLC, September 2019

Sept. 2019 Sept. 2018 % YTD 2019 YTD 2018 % BMW passenger cars 14,458 16,737 -13.6% 122,409 144,204 -15.1 BMW light trucks 13,009 9,171 41.8% 110,018 80,861 36.1 TOTAL BMW 27,467 25,908 6.0% 232,427 225,065 3.3%

BMW Group Electrified Vehicle Sales

Sales of BMW Group electric and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles decreased 52.5 percent in September 2019 vs. September 2018. Model changeover has limited the current BMW Group electrified lineup to six models including the new BMW 745e and the BMW i3, BMW i8 Coupe, BMW i8 Roadster, BMW 530e, and MINI Countryman plug-in hybrid electric vehicle. Several new plug-in hybrid BMW models will arrive in 2020. The fully electric MINI Cooper SE will also arrive in 2020.

MINI Brand Sales

For September, MINI USA reported 3,505 vehicles sold, an increase of 1.3 percent from the 3,461 in the same month a year ago.

BMW Pre-Owned Vehicles

BMW Certified Pre-Owned sold 9,122 vehicles, a decrease of 7.5 percent from September 2018.

Total BMW Pre-Owned sold 19,756 vehicles, a decrease of 2.3 percent from September 2018.

MINI Pre-Owned Vehicles

MINI Certified Pre-Owned sold 913 vehicles, a decrease of 23.5 percent from September 2018.

Total MINI Pre-Owned sold 2,140 vehicles, a decrease of 22.8 percent from September 2018.

Table 2: Pre-Owned Vehicle Sales BMW of North America, LLC, September 2019

Sept. 2019 Sept. 2018 % YTD 2019 YTD 2018 % BMW CPO 9,122 9,857 -7.5% 87,220 95,851 -9.0% BMW Total Pre-Owned 19,756 20,220 -2.3% 186,177 186,381 -0.1% MINI CPO 913 1,193 -23.5% 9,889 10,597 -6.7% MINI Total Pre-Owned 2,140 2,773 -22.8% 22,898 24,904 -8.1%