Boo at the Zoo Returns to Riverbanks Zoo October 18-30

Put on your cutest costume for Riverbanks Zoo and Garden’s popular Halloween spook-tacular! Boo at The Zoo returns October 18-30!

Enjoy Boo at the Zoo from 6:00 pm until 9:00 pm October 18-30 at Riverbankz Zoo in Columbia, a little more than an hour’s drive from Spartanburg. Tickets purchased in advance are $11 for Riverbanks Zoo members, $13 for the general public, and children under two are free. Tickets purchased at the gate will be $2 more. You can purchase tickets online and see some photos of the fun that you can expect at Boo at the Zoo at the Riverbanks Zoo website.

Visitors can play in the Frankenstein Foam Zone, dance the night away at Mummy’s Eeky Freaky Dance Party, or take a ride on the Haunted Carousel or the Spooky Spots and Stripes Railroad (there is an additional charge for rides). There will be a hay maze too, and of course, trick-or-treating, so bring your trick-or-treat reusable bag or container!

Riverbanks Zoo and Garden is home to more than 2,000 magnificent and fascinating animals and one of the nation’s most beautiful and inspiring botanical gardens. The lush 170-acre site features dynamic natural habitat exhibits, scenic river views, spectacular valley overlooks and significant historic landmarks.

Visit the Riverbanks Zoo website for additional information.