City Council Approves First Step in Redeveloping Highland’s Norris Ridge Apartments

In a unanimous vote at a recent meeting, Spartanburg City Council took the first steps towards tearing down and replacing Norris Ridge Apartments.

The development is a privately owned Section 8 apartment complex in the Highland neighborhood that has long been a site targeted for redevelopment by the city.

Under the approved agreement, the city will transfer 10 properties — totaling around 25 acres — along Wofford St. in the Mid-towne Heights area to Mississippi-based firm EquityPlus for construction of a mixed-income development that will serve as a replacement for the 190 units that will be lost with the eventual demolition of Norris Ridge Apartments.

EquityPlus has an agreement in place with the current owner of Norris Ridge to purchase the property and has agreed to redevelop the site in accordance with the Highland Transformation Plan, currently underway in the neighborhood.

The developer plans to construct the Mid-towne Heights development in three phases, with the first creating the 190 affordable units needed to house families that will be displaced by the demolition of Norris Ridge Apartments, which will take place after the new units are completed. EquityPlus is expected to work with the Spartanburg Housing Authority to assist in relocation of tenants.

Construction on the Mid-towne Heights development is expected to begin within a year.

For more from the recent city council meeting, see the full video below.





Prepared by the City of Spartanburg.