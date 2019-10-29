Explaining the Plan to Replace and Redevelop Highland’s Norris Ridge Apartments

It’s the first step in a process that will take at least three years to complete, but at a recent meeting, Spartanburg City Council took the first steps towards tearing down and replacing Norris Ridge Apartments.

The apartments are a privately owned Section 8 apartment complex in the Highland neighborhood that has long been a site targeted for redevelopment by the City and Highland residents.

Under the approved agreement, the City will transfer 10 properties—totaling around 25 acres—along Wofford St. in the Mid-towne Heights area to Mississippi-based firm EquityPlus, LLC for construction of a mixed-income development that will serve as a replacement for the 190 units that will be lost with the eventual demolition of Norris Ridge Apartments. EquityPlus, LLC has an agreement in place with the current owner of Norris Ridge to purchase the property and has agreed to redevelop the site in accordance with the Highland Transformation Plan, currently underway in the neighborhood.

The developer plans to construct the Mid-towne Heighs project in three phases, with the first creating the 190 affordable units needed to house families that will be displaced by the demolition of Norris Ridge Apartments, which will take place after the new units are completed. EquityPlus, LLC is expected to work with the Spartanburg Housing Authority to assist in relocation of tenants. Construction on the Mid-towne Heights development is expected to begin within a year, and it is expected to be up to three years before Norris Ridge residents can begin relocating to the new units.

On this episode of the City of Spartanburg Podcast, the hosts are talking with City Manager Chris Story and Neighborhood Services Director Martin Livingston about the development plan and what this means for the residents of Norris Ridge, the ongoing Highland Transformation Plan, and the city as a whole.

Prepared by the City of Spartanburg.