Grant Funding Available for Diesel Emissions Reduction Act Projects

Older on-road, nonroad, and marine diesel engines still in operation produce significantly higher emissions compared to modern diesel engines and engines powered by alternative fuel sources.

DERA projects target those older engines for early replacement or retrofit to reduce the harmful impact of diesel emissions on public and environmental health. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) administers the State Clean Diesel Grant Program which allocates funds to participating states to implement clean diesel projects.

South Carolina has approximately $267,000 designated for diesel emissions reduction projects for the upcoming grant cycle. These projects will reduce emissions in the most cost-effective manner through engine repowers, equipment and exhaust retrofits, or equipment replacements. EPA will share project costs between 25% and 100%, depending on the type of project in question. A lower percentage of grant funding requested increases an applicant’s likelihood to receive funding. Throughout the next year, DERA will continue supporting innovative projects to improve air quality while simultaneously creating economic investment in South Carolina.

Applications are due by 5:00 PM on December 13, 2019, for primary consideration. Applications received after this date will be considered as funding is available. The Request for Proposals (RFP), general information about the State Clean Diesel Grant Program, and a list of projects previously funded in South Carolina by similar DERA grants, can be found at scdhec.gov/DERA.