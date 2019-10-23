GSP Records 23rd Consecutive Month of Passenger Growth

Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport (GSP) handled 10% percent more passengers during August 2019 than the same month last year.

With this increase, GSP recorded its 23rd consecutive month of passenger activity growth. For the first eight months of the year, passenger activity increased by 14.9% at GSP.

August August YEAR TO DATE YEAR TO DATE 2019 2018 Change 2019 2018 Change Departing Passengers 114,156 104,336 9.4% 852,260 741,991 14.9% Arriving Passengers 115,318 104,364 10.5% 844,129 734,646 14.9% Total Passengers 229,474 208,700 10.0% 1,696,389 1,476,637 14.9%

“Each month, we see more passengers discovering the convenience of using their hometown airport. With new nonstop routes and additional flights to the nation’s top metropolitan areas, travelers now have more options for reaching their business and leisure destinations,” said Dave Edwards, GSP’s president and CEO.

GSP is conveniently located between Greenville and Spartanburg, along I-85. More than 2.4 million passengers per year are served by six major airlines offering 100 total daily flights to 19 destinations and one-stop connections to hundreds of cities across the globe. The airport is also a hub for air cargo, including automotive parts and other goods regularly flown to and from Europe and Mexico as well as throughout the United States. Learn more at gspairport.com.