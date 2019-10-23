Spartanburg.com News

GSP Records 23rd Consecutive Month of Passenger Growth

People on laptops waiting for flights at GSP Airport.
GSP Airport

Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport (GSP) handled 10% percent more passengers during August 2019 than the same month last year.

With this increase, GSP recorded its 23rd consecutive month of passenger activity growth. For the first eight months of the year, passenger activity increased by 14.9% at GSP.

August

August

YEAR TO DATE

YEAR TO DATE

2019

2018

Change

2019

2018

Change
Departing Passengers

114,156

104,336

9.4%

852,260

741,991

14.9%
Arriving Passengers

115,318

104,364

10.5%

844,129

734,646

14.9%
Total Passengers

229,474

208,700

10.0%

1,696,389

1,476,637

14.9%

 

“Each month, we see more passengers discovering the convenience of using their hometown airport.  With new nonstop routes and additional flights to the nation’s top metropolitan areas, travelers now have more options for reaching their business and leisure destinations,” said Dave Edwards, GSP’s president and CEO.

GSP is conveniently located between Greenville and Spartanburg, along I-85. More than 2.4 million passengers per year are served by six major airlines offering 100 total daily flights to 19 destinations and one-stop connections to hundreds of cities across the globe. The airport is also a hub for air cargo, including automotive parts and other goods regularly flown to and from Europe and Mexico as well as throughout the United States. Learn more at gspairport.com.