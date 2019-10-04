Hatcher Gardens’ Fall Plant Sale on Oct. 4-5

Upstate residents who are looking to spruce up their gardens can get just what they need this Friday and Saturday, Oct. 4-5, at Hatcher Gardens’ Fall Plant Sale.

Enjoy ten percent off your plant purchase with any new giving level purchase made during the sale. The sale takes place 8:00 am to 5:00 pm on Friday, Oct. 4, and 8:00 am to 12:00 pm on Saturday, Oct. 5.

Items from the Hatcher Garden gift shop will also be available for sale during the plant sale. Items include Hatcher Garden logo t-shirts, hats, garden journals, key rings and lapel pins, Christmas cards painted by David Zielinski, and Hatcher Garden prints and note cards painted by Julia Bowling Burnett.

During the sale, the First African Society of Spartanburg will offer a variety of plants for sale, including standards, semi-miniatures, and trailers, as well as other gesneriads. Plant growing supplies will also be available. Society club members will be on hand to answer questions about caring for and growing African violets. This sale will take place in the Hatcher Garden office.

Hatcher Gardens is located at 820 John B. White Sr. Blvd., Spartanburg, SC 29306. Visit hatchergarden.org or call (864) 574-7724 for additional information.

Proceeds from the Fall Plant Sale provide essential funding for the continual beautification and creation of colorful garden venues along the paths of Hatcher Garden.