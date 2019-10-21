Hub City Bookshop Hosts an Evening With David Lynn on Oct. 22

Join Hub City Bookshop on Tuesday, October 22, for a discussion with former Kenyon Review editor David Lynn!

David Lynn recently resigned after 15 years as the editor of the Kenyon Review, an international journal of literature, culture, and the arts. His latest collection, Children of God: New & Selected Stories, has been published in 2019 by Braddock Avenue Books. An earlier volume, Year of Fire, was published in 2006 by Harcourt.

The New York Times describes his recent work as, “[Lynn] feels his way toward tentative, glancing resolutions that avoid glib epiphanies and leave his characters, like the professor in ‘Life Sentences,’ ‘numb and sad and lonely . . . a still center as the emotional chaos of these people swirled about him, destroying so much.'”

David Lynn is the author of the novel Wrestling with Gabriel, an earlier collection of stories, Fortune Telling, and The Hero’s Tale: Narrators in the Early Modern Novel, a critical study. His stories and essays have appeared in magazines and journals in America, England, India, and Australia. Other awards include the Glimmer Train Short Story Prize 2015, the Frank O’Connor International Short Story Award Finalist, and the Ohioana Library Association Award for Editorial Excellence.

David Lynn lives in Gambier, Ohio with his wife, Wendy Singer, a distinguished historian of India. He is also Professor of English at Kenyon College.

The event takes place on Tuesday, October 22, from 6:00 pm to 7:30 pm at Hub City Bookshop (186 W Main St, Spartanburg, SC 29306). Visit hubcity.org/events/13/an-evening-with-david-lynn-children-of-god for additional information.