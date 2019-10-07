Hub City Farmers Market’s Annual Farm-to-Table Dinner on Oct. 17

Join Hub City Farmers Market on Thursday, October 17, for a locally sourced meal to benefit the good work that they do throughout the year.

With food prepared by The Farmer’s Table, the annual Farm-to-Table Dinner will feature five courses with wine pairings selected by Bond St. Wines, and live music by Fayssoux McLean with Brandon Turner.

Participants will also have the opportunity to purchase bottles of wine from the meal at the end of the night, and a chance to benefit the Hub City Farmers Market’s mission “to increase supply, demand, and access to healthy, local food in Spartanburg County.”

The dinner takes place at Northside Harvest Park from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm on Thursday, October 17. Tickets are $80 for individuals, $150 for couples, $450 for six-seat tables, and $600 for eight-seat tables.

You don’t want to miss this uniquely Spartanburg event!

Visit hubcityfm.org/farmtotable-dinner for additional information and to purchase tickets online.