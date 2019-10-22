Music Sandwiched In Concert on Wednesday, Oct. 23

The Music Foundation of Spartanburg is proud to present the Foothills Oompah Band at the next performance in its popular series at the Spartanburg County Public Library Headquarters.

Music Sandwiched In is an on-going series throughout the season (fall through spring), and all concerts are free and open to the public. Join the community every other Wednesday in the Barrett Community Room at the main branch of the library from 12:15 pm until 1:00 pm.

The Wednesday, October 23, performance features the Foothills Oompah Band, a festival band performing original arrangements of German Oompah Band music. The band features: Matthew Hanna, Clarinet and Vocals; John Hoppe, Trumpet and Vocals; Abe Marsh, Tuba; Carl Scull & Chris Earle, Drums; Andrew Welchel, Accordion.

And as usual, lunch is available for purchase (or you can bring a packed lunch!). All are welcome!

Visit Spartanburg County Public Libraries website for the full concert line-up as well as additional information.