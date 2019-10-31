New Initiative Aims to Recruit Qualified Women to Serve on SC Boards

Governor Henry McMaster recently introduced SC Women in Leadership’s SC Gubernatorial Appointments Project (SC GAP). The SC WIL initiative is designed to recruit capable women to serve on state boards and commissions.

Lou Wood Kennedy, whose company Nephron Pharmaceuticals joined Aflac in sponsoring the SC GAP, noted that increasing diversity in the workplace and on governing boards creates a positive impact on the health and welfare of our state.

The Governor’s office has partnered with SC WIL to expand the pool of qualified women interested in serving in hundreds of open positions that are appointed by the Governor’s office. When speaking about opportunities on boards and commissions, local and statewide, Gov. McMaster said, “Seek them out, ask questions and get involved.” At the announcement, Lt. Gov. Evette referenced her service on the Small Business Regulatory Commission, selecting a board relevant to her interests and her skills, and encouraged other women to step forward and do the same. She noted that she was able to serve while also raising a family and running a company Women make up 51.5 percent of South Carolina’s population. This project aims to put forward the best opportunity to move the proportion of women serving on governing boards closer to our proportion of the population. You can share the call-to-action through word-of-mouth, social media, email, and communication with family and friends. The state looks forward to a flood of applications! Visit scwomenlead.net for additional information.