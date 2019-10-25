Proud Mary Theatre Company Presents the Off-Broadway Classic Vampire Lesbians of Sodom

Just in time for Halloween and in celebration of the 35th anniversary of the campy, vampy drag classic, Spartanburg’s award-winning Proud Mary Theatre Company presents the Upstate premiere of Vampire Lesbians of Sodom, running October 25 through November 2 at the West Main Artists Co-Operative.

One of the longest-running Off-Broadway plays ever, Vampire Lesbians of Sodom was written by renowned female impersonator and Tony-nominated playwright of The Tale of the Allergist’s Wife Charles Busch, who also penned dozens of other plays including the satirical comedies Psycho Beach Party and Die Mommie Die.

In this hilarious spoof of celebrity and stardom, two rival vampires cross paths over thousands of years beginning in the Biblical twin cities, and then again in Hollywood in the silent movie era, and finally, in seedy 1980s Las Vegas.

“The play may have a provocative title,” says Artistic Director Sandy Staggs, “But I assure you it is hardly blasphemous or anti-Christian. Vampire Lesbians is merely a hilarious comedy showcasing sophisticated camp at its best.”

David Raulston takes over Busch’s role of Madeleine Astarte while Brigitte Staggs plays her foe La Condesa. Gossip columnist Oatsie Carewe will be played by Jada LaShay Bell, with Sun Schwalm as Hollywood starlet Renee Vain, Allen Shepard as King Carlisle, Kareem Johnson as Hujar/Zack, Trey Westbrook as Ali/PJ and Brock Davis as the butler Etienne/Danny.

Vampire Lesbians of Sodom is directed by Kevin Treu, who recently helmed Little Shop of Horrors at Centre Stage and will direct Lost Highway: The Hank Williams Story at Spartanburg Little Theatre in January.

Alyssia Chaplin is Stage Manager and Costume Designer.

Proud Mary will celebrate Halloween with a special Upstate Pride Night on Thursday, October 31, featuring a post-show reception and costume contest judged by their two Vampire Lesbians.

Vampire Lesbians of Sodom Dates and Times

Friday, October 25 @ 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. (LATE SHOW)

Saturday, October 26 @ 8 p.m.

Sunday, October 27 @ 3 p.m.

Thursday, October 31 @ 8 p.m. UPSTATE PRIDE NIGHT

Friday, November 1 @ 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. (LATE SHOW)

Saturday, November 2 @ 8 p.m.

All shows are at the West Main Artists Co-Operative, 578 West Main St. in Spartanburg.

Tickets are $15 for general admission and $12 for students and available at the door or at proudmarytheatre.com/tickets.