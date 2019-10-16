S.C Department of Commerce Announces New Palmetto Sites Designation

The S.C. Department of Commerce has unveiled the new Palmetto Sites program, which is designed to increase the inventory of marketable sites in South Carolina.

As part of S.C.’s commitment to being ‘Just Right’ for business, Palmetto Sites offers prospective industry partners access to an inventory of industrial sites that have been vetted to meet an individual project’s needs.

In partnership with Site Selection Group, the Palmetto Sites program layers a technical site analysis with robust workforce and target industry data. The outcome of this comprehensive analysis provides a strategic development plan, prioritizing site development and marketing efforts for communities.

“Team S.C. recognizes that product development is key to being ready for business,” said Secretary of Commerce Bobby Hitt. “The customized approach of the Palmetto Sites program will result in a plan that positions each property – and community – to be competitive and successful.”

Palmetto Sites have verified critical information and are reviewed and evaluated in the following areas: property ownership and control, site characteristics, utility and transportation infrastructure and due diligence reporting.

Applications for the Palmetto Sites program are accepted twice a year. S.C. Commerce will launch a pilot round this fall before opening the program statewide in early 2020. For more information, visit locatesc.com/PalmettoSites.