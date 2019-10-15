SC Veterans Upstate Salute at Fluor Field on November 10

You’re invited to join in this free celebration at Fluor Field, as organizers and community members will honor our local veterans with a night full of entertainment.

The Drive are excited to team up with fellow Upstate Veterans Alliance partners GE, Michelin, and Prisma Health for the fourth annual SC Veterans Upstate Salute on Sunday, November 10!

The Fluor Field gates will open at 3:00 pm. Highlights of the evening include a concert from Darryl Worley, a 21-gun salute, parachuters, an aerial flyover and opportunities to meet community agencies supporting veterans and their families. The night will conclude with a spectacular fireworks show. The concession stands at Fluor Field will be open throughout the evening.

Admission for the SC Veterans Upstate Salute is complimentary, and we hope you’ll join us as we help celebrate our nation’s veterans!

Visit the official Greenville Drive ticketing website to redeem your complimentary ticket.