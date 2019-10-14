Spartanburg ArtWalk on Thursday, October 17

ArtWalk, the self-guided tour of Spartanburg’s downtown arts community, is the third Thursday of every month when many art galleries and museums stay open late.
Many of them have wine-and-cheese type refreshments, receptions, and special programs. There is no cost to attend. This is a very social event, excellent for networking within the local arts community. So come on out, enjoy wine and cheese with friends, and discover what makes Spartanburg one of South Carolina’s six cultural districts!
The following venues are participating in the October 2019 ArtWalk:
AC Hotel Spartanburg
Artist’s Guild of Spartanburg
Ciclops Cyderi and Brewery
Coldwell Banker Caine
Cribbs Kitchen
Drayton Mills
Good Karma
Lucy Boland Studio Space
Market on Main
Neue South and Shelley Art Co.
Rosalind Sallenger Richardson Center for the Arts
SPACE
Spartanburg Art Museum
Spartanburg Marriott
Spartanburg Science Center
The Art Lounge
The Johnson Collection Gallery
The Kindred Spirits
UPSTATE Gallery on Main
West Main Artists Co-Op
Please visit www.spartanburgartwalk.org for additional information and to view a map of all the participating galleries.