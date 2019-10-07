Spartanburg Chamber Promotes Mary Kathryn Snead to Vice President of Finance

Mary Kathryn Snead, formerly the director of finance at the Spartanburg Area Chamber of Commerce, has been named vice president of finance.

In her new and expanded role, Snead will serve as the chief financial staffer for the Spartanburg Chamber, the Spartanburg Economic Futures Group, the Spartanburg Convention and Visitors Bureau and OneSpartanburg, developing and implementing strategies to ensure the long-term financial sustainability and growth of the organizations as they work to drive economic, tourism and business development.

Snead, a Converse College graduate who recently celebrated her fifth anniversary with the Spartanburg Chamber, will continue to oversee and manage the budget and financial reporting. She will also continue managing daily accounting and audit-compliance processes, and other financial control duties.

“We are entrusted to be wise and efficient stewards of public and private investment, and we take that responsibility very seriously. Our model allows us to operate at nearly half the national average for overhead. Under M.K.’s leadership, we will continue that trend and her insight will help us secure financial sustainability for years to come,” said Spartanburg Area Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Allen Smith.

Visit spartanburgchamber.com for additional information.