Spartanburg Science Center Enhances Offerings, Inspires Excitement for Science

It all started with John Green, a man with a vision and passion for educating children about the wonders of science, and today the Spartanburg Science Center continues that mission and is expanding its presence in the community.

On this episode of the City of Spartanburg Podcast, the hosts are talking with Mary Levens and Kathryn Harvey about that expansion, including a new aviation program the organization has spearheaded in partnership with the Downtown Memorial Airport. Listen below for more.

