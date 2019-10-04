Spartanburg’s International Festival Returns Saturday, October 5

One of Spartanburg’s most popular events returns to Barnet Park on Saturday, October 5, from 11:00 am to 7:00 pm. The 2019 International Festival, presented by Denny’s, will honor the wonderful island of Puerto Rico.

Of course, it wouldn’t be the International Festival without the ever-popular Boulevard of Food. With booths offering festival-goers the chance to sample food from Germany, Japan, El Salvador, France, Kenya, Peru, Tanzania, Hondurus, Dominican Republic, Laos, Jamaica, and many more, it’s easy to understand why the hottest ticket in town this weekend will be a food coupon at the festival.

Food isn’t the only thing on the agenda though. You can also travel the globe in less time than it normally takes to make an airline reservation when strolling through the Avenue of Nations. Get your name written in Chinese or learn about the diverse and ancient culture of India as you get acquainted with Spartanburg’s international community.

What else can visitors expect at this year’s International Festival? Visit the official festival website for detailed information on booths, exhibits, and entertainment options. Visit the City of Spartanburg’s parking page to find parking options.

All food & beverages are purchased with tickets, and four ticket booths will be located along the International Boulevard of Food. Each ticket costs $1, and all tickets are non-refundable. Tickets can be purchased with cash or card, and ATMs are located on the festival site. Anyone wishing to purchase an alcoholic beverage must be 21 years of age or older, present a valid ID, and purchase a $1 wristband. Alcoholic beverages must be purchased with festival coupons.

Restrooms are located at the bottom of the hill on the left hand side of the park, and in the Pavilion on the right side of the park. Additional portable bathrooms are located throughout the festival area.

The 2019 Spartanburg International festival is sponsored by Budweiser of Spartanburg, 103.3/95.9 WRTH, Pepsi, Renewal by Anderson, South Carolina Federal Credit Union, Sew Eurodrive, and Sherman College of Chiropractic.