Spooky Spartanburg Halloween Stories

Spartanburg has been around for a long time (1787, 1789, or 1831… whatever date you choose, it’s been a minute), long enough to have its fair share of creepy history and lore, perfect to explore on a Halloween edition of the City of Spartanburg Podcast.

The hosts are talking with friend Brad Steinecke, Spartanburg County Public Library Assistant Director of Local History, to hear some terrifying local tales. Happy Halloween!

Prepared by the City of Spartanburg. This episode was originally released in 2018.

