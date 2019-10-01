The 2019 Southeast Hydrogen & Fuel Cell Symposium

Join Palmetto Clean Fuels and the South Carolina Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Alliance for an all-encompassing discussion about hydrogen and its capabilities on Thursday, October 10, at BMW Zentrum.

This event will culminate with a tour of BMW’s hydrogen-powered material handling fleet and refueling infrastructure. Representatives from industry and utilities, as well as academic and government researchers and policymakers, will come together to discuss the future of hydrogen and its multifaceted uses.

Panels at the symposium will include:

Hydrogen Production, Delivery, and the Grid

Hydrogen to Support Digital Infrastructure and Manufacturing

Growing and Emerging Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Markets in the Southeast

Regional Consortia and Hydrogen Demand Assessment

Please visit the Energy Office website for the complete agenda and register to join via this Google form.

This event is free of charge. Morning break with refreshments will be provided by BMW Manufacturing. Lunch will be provided and is being sponsored by South Carolina Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Alliance.

BMW Zentrum is located at 1400 SC-101, Greer, SC 29651.