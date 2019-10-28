Transportation is Crucial Issue for Upstate Seniors

With the number of Upstate residents over the age of 65 projected to rise from roughly 12% of the total population in 2010 to more than 25% by 2030, the Ten at the Top Senior Issues Committee is focusing on educating and raising awareness among community stakeholders around important issues facing our seniors today and into the future.

Recently, Ten at the Top’s Upstate Senior Issues group hosted a public workshop to discuss the transportation needs of Upstate senior residents. The inability of seniors to get where they need to go can quickly lead to poor nutrition, diminished mental and physical health, and a general isolation from their community. Increased access to transportation services can prolong a senior’s ability to reside in their home. This workshop featured a panel discussion that covered a range of topics relating to this issue.

The panel was moderated by Dean Hybl, Executive Director of Ten at the Top. Panelists were Tim Womack, Aging Services Director, Appalachian Council of Governments; Andrea Smith, Executive Director, Senior Action; Judy McCambridge, Able Care Transportation LLC; and Lindsey Page, Discharge Planner, AnMed Health.

Katy Smith, Executive Director of Piedmont Health Foundation, opened by highlighting the logistical and emotional challenges that occur when an individual that has experienced transportation independence for over sixty years is faced with losing their ability to drive. The current transportation infrastructure and lack of support for this segment of the population can leave seniors with few effective or affordable options.

The panelists discussed the measures their organizations take to provide transportation for seniors and the subsequent challenges of each, including state funded programs, volunteer driver services, public transit, or ride share services. The discussion also emphasized the need for funding and services that can provide transportation beyond medical appointments. Seniors need affordable access to recreation, religious services, retail stores, and other basic errand destinations as well.

The Upstate Senior Issues group will be hosting the fourth and final workshop in this series later this year, on the topic of Aging in Place. These workshops are free to attend and open to the public.

Written and prepared by Ten at the Top.