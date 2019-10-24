U.S. News and World Report Ranks USC Upstate No. 1

The University of South Carolina Upstate has received a top rank among Southern Regional Public Colleges, according to new rankings just released by U.S. News and World Report.

Additionally, in the list of Best Regional Colleges, USC Upstate was 11th among all Southern Regional Colleges, which also includes private institutions.

“As the largest public, regional comprehensive university in the Upstate, USC Upstate plays a critical role in providing excellent, career-relevant education to the citizens of this region and South Carolina,” said Chancellor Brendan Kelly. “These rankings are significant recognition of USC Upstate’s impact.”

USC Upstate ranks No. 4 among the South’s Best Colleges for Veterans. In 2018, the university ranked fifth in this category.

U.S. News and World Report said its rankings are calculated based on up to 16 statistical measures of academic quality, such as graduation and retention rates, social mobility, faculty resources, alumni giving, admissions data and academic reputation determined by a peer assessment from top collegiate academics.

Regionally accredited schools are categorized by criteria developed by the Carnegie Foundation for the Advancement of Teaching, which the publication said is the “most widely accepted classification system in higher education.”

In August, Washington Monthly Magazine released rankings that showed USC Upstate is the best baccalaureate college in South Carolina and No. 9 (out of 216) on the list of the nation’s top undergraduate institutions.

The Chronicle of Higher Education recently published its 2019-20 Almanac, which recognizes USC Upstate as having the seventh-highest enrollment among public baccalaureate institutions nationwide, based on 2017 data from the U.S. Department of Education.

In February, The Chronicle said USC Upstate was the seventh-best institution in the country in terms of the percentage of Computer Science bachelor’s degrees awarded to women (2016-17).

Prepared by USC Upstate.