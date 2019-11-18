2019 Holiday Craft Market on Saturday, November 30

Local artists and fine craftspeople will fill the Chapman Cultural Center campus with their handmade items on Saturday, November 30!

It’s the perfect time to come listen to some holiday music and grab those holiday items, all while supporting local artisans. There will be live music, art demonstrations, and refreshments, as well as dozens of local artists and craftspeople selling handmade goods including paintings, jewelry, pottery, metalwork, stained glass, books, teas, soaps, and other great gifts.

Whether you are looking for stocking stuffers and gifts for the people on your list or want to pick up something for yourself, the event will have hundreds of options to choose from.

Featured Artists

Joe Hiltabidel

Dewi Maya

Donna Mcguffin

McRose Designs

CNG Crafts

Deep South Creations

Oak Creek Naturals

Miss Bee Haven Honey Bones

A Bit of Whimsey

Charlene Sprinkle

Aligned With Nature

Tree Saw Crafts

Guilty Pleasures Cupcakery & More

Unique Commodities

Mission Pens

Wait Awhile Farm

Love Peace and Clay Pottery by Heike Tonhäuser

Blaine Owens Photography

M&M Fine Woodworking

T’s Creationz

Dora Elizondo Ceramics

The Soap Deli

MLC Findings Jewelry

Fiddlesticks Woodwerx

Whispered June

Willow And Poppy Studios

Christmas Sparkles

Blessed Necessities

The Porch Potters

Leveled Up Geek

Joan Wheatley’s Creations

Made By a Christian

Granny’s Homemade Fudge

4 Elizabeth LLC

Paige’s Unlimited

Books Reimagined

Wooden Treasures

Appalachian Spirit Folk Instruments

John Smith’s Hill

Forest Floor Carvings

Deborah Ford

Orijin Tea

M Jeter Designs

From Charleston To You

The Rooted Rooster

House of Latria

Southern Flairs

That Finishing Touch

Chasing Those Moments

Rose Claire Creations

The Crafting Company

Sandcastle Soaps

Genevieve Leaman Strickland

Roxi’s Crafts

Beverly Sutton

Judy Langley

Pat Kabore

Ida dolls

Visit the Facebook event page for additional information.

This year’s Holiday Craft Market is sponsored by Mount Valley Foundation Services and a media sponsor of WSPA.