2019 Holiday Craft Market on Saturday, November 30

Local artists and fine craftspeople will fill the Chapman Cultural Center campus with their handmade items on Saturday, November 30!
It’s the perfect time to come listen to some holiday music and grab those holiday items, all while supporting local artisans. There will be live music, art demonstrations, and refreshments, as well as dozens of local artists and craftspeople selling handmade goods including paintings, jewelry, pottery, metalwork, stained glass, books, teas, soaps, and other great gifts.
Whether you are looking for stocking stuffers and gifts for the people on your list or want to pick up something for yourself, the event will have hundreds of options to choose from.
Featured Artists
Joe Hiltabidel
Dewi Maya
Donna Mcguffin
McRose Designs
CNG Crafts
Deep South Creations
Oak Creek Naturals
Miss Bee Haven Honey Bones
A Bit of Whimsey
Charlene Sprinkle
Aligned With Nature
Tree Saw Crafts
Guilty Pleasures Cupcakery & More
Unique Commodities
Mission Pens
Wait Awhile Farm
Love Peace and Clay Pottery by Heike Tonhäuser
Blaine Owens Photography
M&M Fine Woodworking
T’s Creationz
Dora Elizondo Ceramics
The Soap Deli
MLC Findings Jewelry
Fiddlesticks Woodwerx
Whispered June
Willow And Poppy Studios
Christmas Sparkles
Blessed Necessities
The Porch Potters
Leveled Up Geek
Joan Wheatley’s Creations
Made By a Christian
Granny’s Homemade Fudge
4 Elizabeth LLC
Paige’s Unlimited
Books Reimagined
Wooden Treasures
Appalachian Spirit Folk Instruments
John Smith’s Hill
Forest Floor Carvings
Deborah Ford
Orijin Tea
M Jeter Designs
From Charleston To You
The Rooted Rooster
House of Latria
Southern Flairs
That Finishing Touch
Chasing Those Moments
Rose Claire Creations
The Crafting Company
Sandcastle Soaps
Genevieve Leaman Strickland
Roxi’s Crafts
Beverly Sutton
Judy Langley
Pat Kabore
Ida dolls
Visit the Facebook event page for additional information.
This year’s Holiday Craft Market is sponsored by Mount Valley Foundation Services and a media sponsor of WSPA.