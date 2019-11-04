BMW of North America Reports October 2019 U.S. Sales

Through October, BMW Sports Actvity Vehicles have driven growth in the U.S. and currently account for 57% of sales.

Increased availability of the U.S-built BMW X3 (+18.3% YTD) and BMW X5 (+27.6% YTD), and the addition of the BMW X7, have contributed to the positive gains.

BMW sales totaled 25,440 vehicles in October 2019, an increase of 9.4 percent over the 23,262 vehicles sold in October 2018. Year-to-date, BMW sales in the U.S. are up 3.8 percent.

“Since the start of 2018 we have introduced more than 40 new and refreshed models to market. We will add to this total at the Los Angeles Auto Show later this month when we debut several more, ranging from the BMW M8 Gran Coupe and M2 CS, to electrified variants of two of our most important models, the BMW X3 and BMW 3 Series,” said Bernhard Kuhnt, president and CEO, BMW of North America. “This range and the diversity of our product lineup not only provides our customers with choices, but enables us to fulfill their needs and be truly customer centric.”

Table 1: New Vehicle Sales BMW of North America, LLC, October 2019

Oct. 2019 Oct. 2018 % YTD 2019 YTD 2018 % BMW passenger cars 12,276 15,322 -19.9 134,685 159,526 -15.6 BMW light trucks 13,164 7,940 65.8 123,182 88,801 38.7 TOTAL BMW 25,440 23,362 9.4% 257,867 248,327 3.8%

MINI Brand Sales

For October, MINI USA reported 2,962 vehicles sold, a decrease of 6.4 percent from the 3,166 in the same month a year ago.

BMW Pre-Owned Vehicles

BMW Certified Pre-Owned sold 10,185 vehicles, an increase of 12.3 percent from October 2018.

Total BMW Pre-Owned sold 22,033 vehicles, an increase of 18.3 percent from October 2018.

MINI Pre-Owned Vehicles

MINI Certified Pre-Owned sold 877 vehicles, a decrease of 10.8 percent from October 2018.

Total MINI Pre-Owned sold 2,154 vehicles, a decrease of 6.5 percent from October 2018.

Table 2: Pre-Owned Vehicle Sales BMW of North America, LLC, October 2019

Oct. 2019 Oct. 2018 % YTD 2019 YTD 2018 % BMW CPO 10,185 9,072 12.3% 97,405 104,923 -7.2% BMW Total Pre-Owned 22,033 18,628 18.3% 208,210 205,009 1.6% MINI CPO 877 983 -10.8% 10,766 11,580 -7.0% MINI Total Pre-Owned 2,154 2,304 -6.5% 25,052 27,208 -7.9%