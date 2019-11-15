City Council Approves Agreements for Two Redevelopment Projects

In a pair of unanimous votes at a recent meeting, city council approved agreements that pave the way for a trio of new businesses in Spartanburg.

First, council approved a 10-year special tax assessment for 127 W Main Street, which currently houses the freshly opened UnderPin Lanes N’ Lounge, soon-to-open restaurant, Initial Q, as well as an event space accessible from the building’s Broad St. entrance. With the Morgan Square building’s renovation nearing completion, the developer has satisfied a requirement for the agreement that at least $3.5 million would be spent on the building’s restoration.

The building, which once housed The Leader department store, is a Morgan Square landmark that most recently was home to a string of failed nightclub concepts. With their investment, developers PJ and Sean McEnroe hope to return the structure to prominence as a major downtown destination.

Council also agreed to certify state abandoned building tax credits for 970 S Pine St., a long-vacant former car dealership on the city’s east side, for a redevelopment that will house Spartanburg’s first Nashville-style hot chicken restaurant. Called Flock Shop, the restaurant will be the latest offering from Hub City Hospitality, the restaurant group behind many successful local hotspots like Willy Taco and Fr8yard. The current building is 1,800 square feet but a planned expansion will double that to 3,500 square feet.

Also at the recent meeting, city council heard an overview on a $1 million federal lead hazard control grant the city received to address lead paint problem areas throughout our community. Over 70 percent of the city’s housing stock is over 40 years old, and deteriorated lead-based paint remains a health concern. Lead is a highly toxic metal that may cause a range of health problems, especially in young children. When lead is absorbed into the body, it can cause damage to the brain and other vital organs, like the kidneys, nerves and blood. The city will be creating an application process to allow homeowners to request the funding to address lead paint that may be present in their homes.

For more from the recent November 11 city council meeting, see the full video below.



