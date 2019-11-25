S.C. Rural Infrastructure Authority Awards $10.8 Million in Grants to Improve Water Infrastructure

The S.C. Rural Infrastructure Authority (RIA) has approved grant assistance for 24 projects, totaling more than $10.8 million.

Recognizing that the investments made will offer long-term sustainability, these projects will help strengthen and improve water, sewer and storm water infrastructure capacity, serving residential and business customers across the state.

“Our mission is to work in partnership with communities to make them stronger and more sustainable by investing in their infrastructure foundation,” said executive director Bonnie Ammons. “Such investments will help maintain health and environmental standards for residents and open the door to new economic opportunities.”

Representing 19 counties, the scope of work for these funded projects ranges from extending sewer to serve existing and expanding industries to the construction of a new well to restore water production capacity. Drainage issues are also being addressed in an effort to reduce the impact of storm-related events. For other communities, upgrades to water lines, pump stations and elevated storage tanks will ensure long-lasting reliable service. In total, more than 18,000 residential and business customers will benefit from these funded projects.

RIA grants are awarded twice a year through a competitive process that considers the need for improved public health, environmental protection, community sustainability through regionalization and economic development. Applications are selected by the RIA board based on criteria, including: severity of the problem, expected impact and project feasibility. Recipients share in the cost of projects by paying for non-construction activities and, often times, providing additional funds for construction.

A list of grant recipients to date for fiscal year 2020 is below. To learn more about RIA or how to apply for grant assistance, visit www.ria.sc.gov.

Cheraw, Town of Water System Improvements $187,000 Chester County Wastewater Recovery Economic Sewer Infrastructure $500,000 Denmark, City of Water System Improvements $1,650,000 Dillon County Economic Sewer Infrastructure $300,000 Dillon, City of Water Tank Improvements $479,500 Edgefield County Water and Sewer Authority Water Line Upgrades $227,024 Fort Mill, Town of Sewer System Improvements $500,000 Georgetown, City of Water Tank Improvements $341,438 Gray Court, Town of Water Line Upgrades $500,000 Greenville Water Water Line Upgrades $500,000 Hilda, Town of Water System Improvements $356,507 Joint Municipal Water and Sewer Commission Sewer Line Upgrades $500,000 Lancaster County Economic Infrastructure – Drainage $500,000 Lancaster County Water and Sewer District Water Line Upgrades $470,000 Lowcountry Regional Water System Water Tank Improvements $402,000 Lowcountry Regional Water System Economic Sewer Infrastructure $250,000 Manning, City of Water System Improvements $465,000 MetroConnects Economic Sewer Infrastructure $376,922 Myrtle Beach, City of Sewer Line Upgrades $500,000 North Augusta, City of Drainage System Upgrade $300,000 Rural Community Water District of Georgetown County Water Tank Improvements $198,000 Startex-Jackson-Wellford-Duncan Water District Water Line Upgrades $500,000 Sullivan’s Island, Town of Sewer System Improvements $500,000 Westminster, City of Sewer Line Upgrades $340,000