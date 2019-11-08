Greenville Open Studios Event Returns This Weekend

Greenville Open Studios is a weekend event which opens the studios of local visual artists to the public. The 2019 self-guided tour will feature over 150 artists and their studios.

Now entering its 18th year, Greenville Open Studios began as an idea cast about during a casual conversation between a small group of artists several years ago; they discussed doing something to raise awareness in the greater community of the tremendous creative energy in the area. The idea has evolved into a full-fledged annual event.

Studio locations vary throughout a 15-mile radius of downtown Greenville with Easley, Greer, Travelers Rest and Simpsonville included. Open Studios catalogues for 2019 can be found at all the studios during the weekend.

The Greenville Open Studios event takes place from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm on Saturday, Nov. 9, and from 12:00 pm to 6:00 pm on Sunday, November 10. Select studios will also participate in the event from 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm on Friday, November 8.

An online catalog of the tour features contact information, directions, maps, and more to help you plan out a wonderful weekend. There are also iOS and Android apps available for your devices.

For additional information please visit www.greenvillearts.com.