The Upstate Hot Air Balloon Festival is This Weekend

Bring the entire family to Historic Hopkins Farm this weekend and enjoy one of South Carolina’s best hot air balloon festivals!

Held on a large field just minutes from downtown Greenville, join dozens of vendors, chefs, local musicians, artists, cooking demonstrations, pop-up art galleries, and food and alcohol tasting partners for a wonderful time.

Weather permitting, Saturday morning and night will include glows and tethered rides. If the weather cooperates there will also be tethered rides and a Hot Air Balloon activation on Saturday morning around day break.

And the festival is not just about the balloons! Saturday will include live music, a DJ, private bars, a Battle of the Chefs tasting competition, polo matches, and a kids play area!

Historic Hopkins Farm is located at 3717 Fork Shoals Rd, Simpsonville, SC 29680.

Tickets are now available for purchase online. Admission passes DO NOT include hot air balloon rides; Rides must be purchased separately and in advance online. And to guarantee parking, anyone driving to the event must pay for parking online in advance.

Learn more by visiting www.victorycup.org/southcarolina.