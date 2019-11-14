Hub City Bookshop Hosts A Reading With India Hill Brown

Join Hub City Bookshop for the Spartanburg debut of India Hill Brown’s novel The Forgotten Girl on Tuesday, November 19.

In The Forgotten Girl, on a cold winter night, Iris and her best friend, Daniel, sneak into a clearing in the woods to play in the freshly fallen snow. There, Iris carefully makes a perfect snow angel — only to find the crumbling gravestone of a young girl, Avery Moore, right beneath her.

Immediately, strange things start to happen to Iris: She begins having vivid nightmares. She wakes up to find her bedroom window wide open, letting in the snow. She thinks she sees the shadow of a girl lurking in the woods. And she feels the pull of the abandoned grave, calling her back to the clearing.

Obsessed with figuring out what’s going on, Iris and Daniel start to research the area for a school project. They discover that Avery’s grave is actually part of a neglected and forgotten Black cemetery, dating back to a time when White and Black people were kept separate in life — and in death. As Iris and Daniel learn more about their town’s past, they become determined to restore Avery’s grave and finally have proper respect paid to Avery and others buried there.

But they have awakened a jealous and demanding ghost, one that’s not satisfied with their plans for getting recognition. One that is searching for a best friend forever — no matter what the cost.

India Hill Brown’s writing has appeared in Teen Vogue, Essence, Sesi Mag, Apartment Therapy, and The Everygirl. Born in Columbia, SC, she’s a country girl, through and through. After living and working in NYC for a bit, she’s back in the Carolinas with her husband.

Visit www.hubcity.org/events/20/a-reading-with-india-hill-brown-the-forgotten-girl for additional information.