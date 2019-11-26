Hub City Press Releases ‘Above Spartanburg’ Book

It started as an Instagram account that burst onto the local scene late last year with some stunning aerial photos of Spartanburg.

Right from the start though, it was clear that Above Spartanburg wasn’t your typical drone photography page. The shots are taken with an artist’s eye, with the lighting and the symmetry of each one clearly reflecting the amount of planning and forethought going into each one.

That attention to detail wasn’t lost on the folks at Hub City Press, and after admiring the new mystery Instagram account feed for a while, they decided to reach out to its creator, Kavin Bradner. Now that Instagram account has spawned a beautiful book by the same name. Above Spartanburg, features photos previously seen in the account as well as dozens of new shots of both local icons and lesser-known corners of our community.

On this edition of the City of Spartanburg Podcast, the hosts are talking with Bradner and Betsy Teter and Kate McMullen from Hub City Press about the new book. Listen below for more!

Prepared by the City of Spartanburg.