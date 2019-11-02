Huge Christmas Tree Arrives in Style at Biltmore

Christmas at Biltmore began with a celebratory start when the estate recently welcomed its holiday centerpiece into the Banquet Hall of Biltmore House – a 34-foot-tall Fraser fir Christmas tree.

Known for its monumental scale of traditional holiday décor and dazzling lights, Biltmore’s annual Christmas at Biltmore runs Nov. 1, 2019, through Jan. 5, 2020.

Led by the Asheville High School Marching Band, a horse-drawn carriage delivered the 2,000-pound tree to the front door of Biltmore House. The T.C. Roberson High School Choir performed music of the season as 40 estate employees lifted and carried the tree through the house and into the home’s seven-story-tall Banquet Hall.

Once inside, 30 additional employees hoisted the tree into its place. Biltmore’s floral displays team, housekeeping team, and engineering services staff spent the afternoon navigating scaffolding to hang 500 ornaments and lights on the Fraser fir’s elegant boughs.

The Banquet Hall tree is the largest of the 62 hand-decorated Christmas trees in Biltmore House this year. Each room features the results of holiday designs months in the planning. More than 13,000 ornaments were used to decorate the trees. Miles of fresh evergreen garlands and swags provide additional seasonal beauty throughout the house.

“This year’s decorating theme is Christmas Traditions,” said Lizzie Borchers, Floral Displays Manager. Along with the towering tree, the décor in the Banquet Hall features red and gold ribbons gracing the fireplace, giving the room a regal feel.

More information is available about tickets, reservations, overnight accommodations and Christmas at Biltmore at www.biltmore.com.