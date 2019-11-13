Minority Business Accelerator Applications Open Through Nov. 15

In partnership with the Greenville Chamber, the Spartanburg Area Chamber of Commerce is accepting applications for the Minority Business Accelerator.

Minority business owners with high-potential enterprises looking to grow and expand should apply. The Minority Business Accelerator was created to further advance economic inclusion in the Upstate by increasing the capacity of local minority-owned businesses.

If accepted into the 2020 cohort, your business’ membership in either the Spartanburg or Greenville chamber gains you access to the Minority Business Accelerator.

Who should apply:

Minority, veteran, or woman-owned businesses

Businesses serving low-income communities or economically-disadvantaged customers

Businesses beyond the start-up phase, looking to scale

Businesses headquartered or with a significant presence in the 10-county Upstate region

What you’ll learn:

Business development strategies

Strategic planning

Financial management and analysis

Human resources

How to access capital

Securing corporate and government contracts

To learn more and apply, visit www.greenvillechamber.org/mba.

Hear it first-hand:

JoAnne LaBounty, owner of Spartanburg Meat Processing Co., Inc., says:

While I wasn’t sure what I was going to learn from this program, I am a continuous learner and was excited to be accepted. Even though I have been in business for many successful years, I have worked in the business and not on the business. Through the instructor lead guidance of the MBA program, I learned to identify where my strengths and weaknesses were. I learned to identify and refine a strategy, enabling me to bridge the gap between where my business was at the start of the program and where I wanted it to be in the future. The program allowed me to evaluate our current business processes and identify aspects to develop a strategic plan for sustainable growth.