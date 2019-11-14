Move Upstate SC Website Receives International Recognition

MoveUpstateSC.com, a talent attraction website for South Carolina’s 10-county Upstate region, recently received international recognition.

The site received a Gold Award in the International Economic Development Council (IEDC) Excellence in Economic Development Awards.

IEDC’s Excellence in Economic Development Awards recognize the world’s best economic development programs and partnerships, marketing materials, and the year’s most influential leaders.

As unemployment has fallen to the lowest level in 50 years, availability of skilled labor has become the leading factor in corporate site selection, with many national leaders deeming talent as the new currency of economic development.

“Move Up is a multimedia tool for Upstate employers to showcase what it means to live and prosper in the region, and we invite Upstate employers to join the movement,” said John Lummus, President & CEO of the Upstate SC Alliance. “We’re honored that economic development and marketing organizations have recognized the value that our data-rich, visually compelling and interactive website can provide in connecting employers with job seekers.”

The Move Up website and brand were launched in April 2019 by the Upstate SC Alliance, with support from the Greenville Chamber of Commerce, Spartanburg Area Chamber of Commerce, Anderson Area Chamber of Commerce and Ten at the Top. The site was built by Development Counsellors International (DCI).

Since its launch, MoveUpstateSC.com has had more than 35,472 site visits, with more than 90% from outside the Upstate region. Top visiting metropolitan areas include New York, Detroit, Charlotte, Atlanta, Washington, D.C., Nashville, and Raleigh-Durham.

Key site features include an Indeed-integrated job board, cost-of-living interactives, an interactive map where visitors can learn about cities from Abbeville to Seneca, and profiles of “Upstarters” who moved to the Upstate and now choose to call the region home.

The site also been recognized with the highest honor of Platinum in the dotCOMM Awards and a Certificate of Superior in the Southern Economic Development Council (SEDC) Communication Awards.

Visit MoveUpstateSC.com to learn more, or contact us today to learn how your company can join the movement.