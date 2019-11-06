Music Sandwiched In Concert on Wednesday, Nov. 6

The Music Foundation of Spartanburg is proud to present a performance by District 6 of pieces from their upcoming musical.

The Wednesday, Nov. 6, performance takes place at the Spartanburg County Public Library Headquarters.

Music Sandwiched In is an on-going series throughout the season (fall through spring), and all concerts are free and open to the public. Join the community every other Wednesday in the Barrett Community Room at the main branch of the library from 12:15 pm until 1:00 pm.

And as usual, lunch is available for purchase (or you can bring a packed lunch!). All are welcome!

Visit Spartanburg County Public Libraries website for the full concert line-up as well as additional information.